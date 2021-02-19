Rapid Shipment Required: Pakistan to Buy 300,000 Tonnes of Wheat

A government agency in Pakistan has issued a new international tender to purchase and import 300,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

Price offers in the tender from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) must be submitted on March 2.

Rapid shipment is required, with the shipment period comprising two weeks plus ship voyage time after the opening of a letter of credit on the purchase, the traders said.

Pakistan has regularly bought wheat in the global market in recent months to improve local supplies and to cool prices.

"A new tender had been expected for several weeks as the country still has an import requirement," one European trader said.

The TCP reserves the right to buy 5% more or less than the 300,000 tonnes sought.

In its last reported international tender on Nov. 23, 2020, the TCP bought about 340,000 tonnes.

