Rauma Begins Building Second LNG Ferry for Spirit of Tasmania

Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions held a steel cutting ceremony to mark the official start of construction for Spirit of Tasmania V, the second liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered car and passenger ferry for the world’s southernmost open sea route between mainland Australia and Tasmania.

The production of the first vessel began in February 2022 and its keel-laying ceremony was held in late October. The design and construction of both vessels have proceeded according to schedule. “As the production of the first Spirit of Tasmania vessel is proceeding well, it is wonderful to continue the production of the line in good collaboration with the client. They need two new ships for the route, and it is great that the ships will be finished closely together,” said Mika Heiskanen, CEO, RMC.

The new vessels for Spirit of Tasmania (TT-Line Company) will operate on a challenging route across the Bass Strait between Geelong, Victoria, and Devonport, Tasmania. The ferries have been specially designed to undertake this specific route. They will sail continuously between the ports and pass each other at sea.

The ferries are equipped with dual fuel engines capable of using cleaner-burning LNG. They will hold 1,800 passengers each and their gross tonnage will be approximately 48,000 metric tons.

Spirit of Tasmania IV is planned to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024, and Spirit of Tasmania V in late 2024, replacing two Finnish-built sister ships from the 1990s.

“As the new dimensions indicate, these ships are much bigger than the current vessels – featuring substantially larger capacity for passengers, passenger vehicles and freight – and will be a major contributor for the economy of Tasmania for 30 years to come,” said Bernard Dwyer, CEO and Managing Director of Spirit of Tasmania.