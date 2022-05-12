Raytheon Anschütz Inks Deal for Hunter Class Frigate

Raytheon Anschütz signed a contract with BAE Systems Australia’s maritime division for initial design work of an integrated navigation and bridge system for the Royal Australian Navy’s Hunter class frigate program.

Raytheon Anschütz will design and manufacture a warship integrated navigation and bridge system (WINBS) for the Hunter class frigate program, which will deliver nine anti-submarine warfare frigates for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN). The Hunter class frigates are based on the Type 26 reference ship design which is currently under construction in Glasgow for the Royal Navy.

The contract with BAE Systems Australia’s maritime division is for initial engineering work, with the potential for scope to ramp up over time. Under this initial scope, Raytheon Anschütz will provide systems design engineering and requirements verification for the WINBS.