Rear Admiral Greco Joins San Marino Ship Register

San Marino Ship Register said it has hired Rear Admiral Giovanni Greco to develop institutional relations and national maritime legislation.

A graduate of the Genoa Nautical Institute, R. Adm. Greco’s career started on board merchant ships in Europe, the United States, the Persian Gulf, and the Far East. In 1991, he joined the Italian Coast Guard until his retirement in May 2022. During his service, he was harbor master in Fano, Ortona, Crotone, and Vice Commandant in Ravenna. Moreover, he was a lecturer at the IMO Academy IMSSEA, ILO International Training Centre, the World Maritime University, as well as Training Centre A. De Rubertis in Genoa.

“I look forward to joining the effort of making San Marino and its shipping registry leaders in the maritime sector, by providing excellent and tailor-made services to shipowners around the world,” said R. Adm. (res) Giovanni Greco, Institutional Relations and Maritime Legislation – San Marino Ship Register.

“We are happy to share with the public the fast growth of the San Marino Ship Register team, which now includes an experienced Port and Flag State Control Officer, with more than 1500 inspections carried out and vast insight on the training of junior officers,” said Gianluca Tucci, General Manager – San Marino Ship Register.

The Republic of San Marino has been a member of the IMO since 2002 and has ratified all major maritime international conventions. In 2021, San Marino Ship Register stepped into a more active role in the maritime sector, launching the registration of pleasure and commercial vessels to an international audience.