Rebuild, Reuse, Recycle: Norwegian Yard Completes Two Retrofit Projects for Brazilian Offshore Vessel Owner

Norway's Green Yard Kleven has completed and delivered two retrofit projects for the Brazilian shipowner Oceanica.

Oceanicasub Vlll and Oceanicasub lX have been rebuilt from offshore supply vessels to advanced offshore vessels for ROV- and crane operations.

"Both rebuilding projects were largely based on reused equipment and focused on sustainability at the request of the shipowner, which is very relevant to our activity. Our experience from both new buildings, retrofit, and recycling of ships came in handy in the projects," says Karl Johan Barstad, Sales Manager Retrofit in Green Yard Kleven.

Green Yard Kleven has built new mezzanine decks for the operation of remotely operated vehicles, and ROV systems, with associated control rooms and offices for the operators on both ships.

"Through our contact network around the world, we found second-hand offshore cranes for the vessels. The cranes are updated to today's standard and can be used for many years to come," says Barstad.

According to the shipyard, important elements for achieving a high degree of sustainability are lifetime extension for the ship, overhaul, and repair of existing equipment, installation of used equipment, and reuse of interiors and furniture from recycled ships. The ship was connected to shore power from renewable sources at the quay. ©Green Yard Kleven

There is also an economic advantage of reusing equipment for both shipowners and shipyards, at the same time it significantly improves its environmental impact and footprint, Green Yard Kleven said.

"We are experiencing an increasing interest in this type of project in addition to hybridization and other energy-efficient systems that can be retrofitted," explains Barstad.

The ship's interior is expanded with extra capacity for the crew, an expanded booth, meeting rooms, a gym, and office facilities. Green Yard Kleven has also assisted with the reactivation and classification of the ships, both of which were taken out of layup and sold by two different shipowners in connection with the project. Dry docking of the ships has been carried out by a cooperating dockyard in the area.

"When Oceanica met us last summer to sign for design and engineering work for the vessel(s) they had bought, they initially thought of doing the actual rebuilding work in Brazil. Considering the short time frame they had to get the work done, as well as the challenges with the logistics of various equipment, we strongly recommended that the projects be carried out at shipyards in Norway," says Rickard K. Gjerde, Sales Director and Senior Naval Architect for designer Marin Teknikk AS.

Green Yard Kleven was contacted, and after a short time, the deals were in place.

"The yard has delivered efficient and very good work in accordance with the agreed time and cost," says Gjerde.

Green Yard Kleven also currently has a third project in work for Oceanica, Oceanicasub XL.