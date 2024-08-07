Marine Link
Record Exports from Australia’s Pilbara Ports

August 7, 2024

Source: Pilbara Ports

The Pilbara region of Australia has achieved a record 758.3 million tonnes of exports passing through its ports in the 2023-24 financial year.

This marks the fifth consecutive year of record-breaking throughput for Pilbara Ports.

The Port of Port Hedland contributed significantly to this achievement with a throughput of 573.6 million tonnes.

The commodities exported through Pilbara Ports in 2023-24 were valued at an estimated A$173.2 billion.

Pilbara Ports play a crucial role in facilitating Australia’s iron ore trade, handling approximately 80% of the national trade and 43% of the global trade.

Salt exports through the ports of Port Hedland and Dampier totalled 7.1 million tonnes in 2023-24, accounting for about 51% of Australian salt production.

The strong financial result was achieved with more than 7,700 safe vessel visits, equating to an average of 21 vessel visits each day across four operational ports.

