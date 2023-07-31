Record Number of Women Admitted to Danish Maritime Training

The number of female students admitted to Danish maritime education programs has increased by 67%.

Out of the 860 prospective students, 50 are women. Last year, that number was only 30.

Anne Windfeldt Trolle, director of labor market, recruitment and training at Danske Rederier (Danish Shipping), says: "We are working hard to attract and retain more women in the industry, which is why I am incredibly happy to hear that we now see a record number of women who want a career at sea."

Including women employed on the Danish ferries, around 10% of seafarers are women; excluding them, only around 4% of seafarers are women.

Danske Rederier has worked purposefully in recent years to recruit more women to the industry and maritime education. "Maritime education remains one of the cornerstones of our efforts to get more women to choose a career at sea, and therefore I hope that this is only the beginning of a more equal distribution between the sexes in maritime education," says Trolle.

17% of employees in Danish shipping companies will be women in 2023, compared to 15% in 2019.

Danish maritime educational institutions include:

Fredericia School of Mechanical Engineering

Martec - Maritime and Polytechnic University College

The Mechanical Engineering School Copenhagen

Svendborg International Maritime Academy, Simac

Aarhus School of Mechanical Engineering.



