Furetank Appoints First Female Chief Engineer

When the newbuilt tanker vessel Fure Vyl leaves the shipyard, Ailene Barrios heads the technical department on board. She is one of very few Filipino women in the business who have advanced to be a Chief Engineer.

Furetank hopes that more will follow.

Barrios started working with Furetank 16 years ago after finishing her studies and has been continuously promoted as she has obtained her licenses.

“Furetank has always supported me to do my best. Being promoted has come with some fear every time, but I have overcome it, being excited and always up for the challenge. I don't know the number of Filipina ship engineers, but I know there are very few working as Chief Engineers internationally. This is really a big opportunity,” Ailene Barrios said.

Her appointment is a positive milestone for Furetank, as a company striving for more women to choose a career at sea and feel that great advancement opportunities await them. Sussi Löfgren is a Personnel Coordinator with Furetank and has known Barrios since the beginning of her career.

“This is a wonderful breakthrough for our company. We have given Ailene all the opportunities that she deserves and has worked hard for during her many years with us. It is a victory that we now have a female Chief Engineer, and a double victory that we have a Filipina female Chief Engineer. It sends a strong message to the maritime industry and other women in shipping,” she said.

Barrios had very few female colleagues when she started working at sea. Through the years she has been confronted with traditional values and prejudice.

“Especially my fellow countrymen were not so keen on working with Filipinas. I had difficulties as they were always questioning me: ‘Why are you working on board? You should be a housewife.’ But that is not my way, I am not traditional. So at first it was hard, but as they realized that women can actually do the work, they seemed to think ‘Ok, let us give her a chance.’ I think by now they have accepted that we are here,” Barrios said.

According to Löfgren, a culture of equality and inclusion is not something you achieve once; it needs to be intentionally and constantly maintained.

“I believe we have a collective responsibility as employers to stay aware of the challenges of being a female seafarer. Furetank and other companies must recognize that it requires continuous effort for women to feel comfortable on board and get equal opportunities to advance. We are delighted that Ailene and Furetank have reached this point together. Now we hope that many others will follow in her footsteps.”

Barrios is looking forward to waking up to new challenges every day, as she has done since starting her career.

“When I first came on board, I realized that this is where I am meant to be. Working at sea is difficult and challenging, and I really enjoy it. There is always something new coming up, making me feel like a light bulb is switched on and I get excited again. As a Chief Engineer, the new challenge will be the responsibility. I am really happy that Furetank is giving me this chance.”



