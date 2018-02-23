Baltic Index Records Best Week in 3 Months

Related News

Fugro Returns to China for Gas Hydrate Research

Dutch survey and geotechnical services firm Fugro said it has been awarded a contract by China’s Guangzhou Marine Geological…

Teekay Offshore Partners Up on Revenue

Teekay Offshore Partners reported fourth quarter revenue at USD 295.7mln versus USD 274.9mln year ago, registering a growth of +7.6% YoY basis.

ZKTeco to Display the Latest in Cruise Ship Security

Biometric and RFID security solutions provider ZKTeco said it will showcase its latest developments in cruise ship security…

Passenger Ferry Explodes at Mexico's Playa del Carmen

A ferry explosion at Mexico's tourist hot spot of Playa del Carmen left at least 14 injured on Wednesday (February 21) afternoon.

Enhancing Historic Lake Michigan Docking Facilities

A federal FASTLANE grant has been approved for S.S. Badger Ports & Harbor project impacting Manitowoc, Wis. and Ludington, Mich.

Rolls-Royce to Equip UK Navy's Type 26 Warships

Rolls-Royce Canada said it has won a contract with BAE Systems for its mission bay handling technology for the U.K. Royal…

Transocean Upbeat About Offshore Recovery, Despite Quarterly Loss

Drilling contractor Transocean Ltd on Wednesday expressed optimism about a recovery in offshore drilling activity this year…

New Condition & Performance Monitoring Application for Maritime

Arundo Analytics, a software company enabling advanced analytics in heavy industry, announced yesterday the Arundo Condition…

Borr Drilling Buys Paragon Offshore

Offshore rig firm Borr Drilling, controlled by Norwegian investor Tor Olav Troeim, is proposing to buy its rival Paragon…

US Lays Keel for 21st Littoral Combat Ship

The Lockheed Martin (LMT)-led industry team officially laid the keel for the U.S. Navy's 21st Littoral Combat Ship (LCS)…

IMO to Ban Ships without Scrubbers from Carrying High Sulphur Fuel

The International Maritime Organization intends to ban ships that do not have equipment to strip sulphur from carrying fuel…