Cargotec Refinances EUR 300 mln Credit Facility

Cargotec Corporation entered into an EUR 300 million multicurrency revolving credit facility with a syndicate of its six relationship banks on 26th June.

The facility carries a tenor of five years including two one-year extension options. The purpose of this facility is to refinance the existing EUR 300 million multicurrency revolving credit facility, maturing in January 2019.

With this facility, Cargotec strengthens its long-term liquidity and takes advantage of the favourable market conditions.