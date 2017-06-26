Marine Link
Cargotec Refinances EUR 300 mln Credit Facility

June 26, 2017

 Cargotec Corporation entered into an EUR 300 million multicurrency revolving credit facility with a syndicate of its six relationship banks on 26th June. 

 
The facility carries a tenor of five years including two one-year extension options. The purpose of this facility is to refinance the existing EUR 300 million multicurrency revolving credit facility, maturing in January 2019. 
 
With this facility, Cargotec strengthens its long-term liquidity and takes advantage of the favourable market conditions.
 
The facility was coordinated by SEB and the Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners are Citi, Danske Bank, Nordea Bank, OP Corporate Bank, SEB (Facility Agent) and Standard Chartered Bank.
 
