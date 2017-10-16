Salvage: Refloating the Kea Trader

When the 2,194 TEU containership Kea Trader ran aground on the Durand Reef in the Pacific Ocean on July 12, Ardent was called in under a Lloyd’s Open Form (LOF) to remove the stranded vessel.

The ship was sailing from Papeete in French Polynesia to Noumea in New Caledonia, with 756 containers on board at the time of the incident.

Ardent representative Bernard van Haeringen, said, “The Kea Trader’s remote location in the Pacific is a hurdle that we are working against. A major challenge is to significantly lighten the vessel with the apparent logistical circumstances and difficult sea conditions on the reef.”

Ardent first removed 600 tons of heavy fuel in early August, and then discharged 532 containers by September 28 with a Sikorsky Skycrane helicopter.

The salvage crews then inspected the vessel to start further repair work and refloating preparations.

Ardent configured a “sea-borne base” for the operation with a tug boat and a crane barge, and are continuing with refloating operations to the Kea Trader.

“During the last months, there generally seems to have been more activity in the salvage industry than what we have seen during recent periods and Ardent has been able to secure its share of the increased volume of work,” said Peter Pietka, Ardent Chief Executive Officer.