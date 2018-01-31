Refurbished Tug James T Ready for Work

This winter will see the tug James T (ex PT Thompson) back at work after a major refurbishment. The James T, named for the founder of Campbell Towing, James T. Campbell, was built in 1982. The 85.4 by 32.3-foot tug had been powered by a pair of 1,000 HP Cat 3512 engines; these were replaced by a pair of bright red EPA Tier III-compliant 1,000 HP Cummins QSK38 mains. Both the old and the new engine sets turned into Twin Disc MG540 gears with 6.18:1 rations. The repowered boat will have a pair of four-blade 74X77-inch props.

Some of the primary consideration for the selection of power and auxiliaries for the James T centered around space required, utilizing engine foundations and total cost of operations. The engines selected meet the primary requirements, that fit in the same space, utilized the same marine gear and exceeded expectations of fuel consumption, they will see a significant reduction in fuel consumption that will support a great return on investment The engines selected utilize engine uses a high pressure common-rail fuel-injection system which will benefit the owner with improved fuel consumption, reduced noise and vibration, while meeting Tier 3 requirements reports Mike Fourtner of Cummins Sales and Service this provides the additional benefits of a much quieter running engine for improved crew comfort. In addition to the engine room and the wheelhouse, Cummins C-command engine data displays were installed in the galley for ease in monitoring engine performance.

At the same time as the mains were replaced, the generators were replaced. The old pair of 3304 Cats was replaced with a pair of quieter Tier III Cummins QSB7DM-110kW ABS packaged units with Stamford Newage UCM274E alternator ends. The owners took the additional step of adding an enclosed Cummins-Onan hotel generator for even greater crew comfort at dockside.

While they had her torn apart, the owners invested the extra effort to give this good-looking tug a real freshening and life extension. Pictures from her mid-January sea trials show a spanking orange and white paint job. Cummins representative at the sea trails, Mike Fourtner, reports that she looks equally good inside: “The pair of QSK38’s performed as advertised, both while pushing a barge and under a free running conditions.” Fourtner added, “The installation was a first class professional job. All engines were within spec and required parameters for a Cummins install. The tug will be headed to its first project under the new name with the new facelift in about a week.”

Tankage remains the same at 60,000 gallons of diesel, 4,000 gallons of potable water and 650 gallons of lube oil. Following sea trials the James T already has several towing contracts booked, including two dredging contracts for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor, J.E. McAmis, Inc. of Longview, Wash.