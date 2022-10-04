Refurbished Oil Spill Response Ship Enters Service

A refurbished high-spec oil spill response vessel for the Aegean Sea has entered service under a four-year contract with the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), a contract with an option for four additional years.

Dubbed AKTEA II, the OSRV will be able to reach anywhere in the Aegean within 24 hours and can collect and carry up to 4,500 tonnes of oil.

Based in Piraeus, Greece AKTEA II OSRV (IMO 9327516) has onboard capacity of 4,486 cu. m. for recovered oil and is equipped with two systems for the mechanical recovery of oil: two rigid sweeping arms and offshore booms (2x250m) with a high-capacity skimmer. The onboard radar-based oil slick detection system increases the efficiency of oil recovery operations at sea.

AKTEA II OSRV was built in 2007, purchased by Environmental Protection Engineering (EPE) in 2021 and fully refurbished. The AKTEA II OSRV is 91m long and has 14 crew members constantly on board.