Regal Star Cargo Vessel Changes Hands

Tallink Grupp’s subsidiary, Tallinn–Helsinki Lin, has sold the cargo vessel Regal Star to the Turkish company Ams Line Shipping.

The vessel was officially handed over to its new owner on August 6, 2025, and the details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

In April, following the sale of passenger vessel Star I, the Paldiski - Kapellskär route began operating with Superfast IX, which returned from long-term charter service in Canada.

Regal Star previously served on the same route mainly as a cargo vessel, though it occasionally transported car passengers.

“This year has been an active period for Tallink in terms of fleet adjustments and route optimization. The sale of Regal Star supports efforts to align the size of our operational fleet with current market conditions. The decision to sell will not significantly impact our financial results for 2025.

“The changes that have taken place in 2025, including the recent sale of Regal Star, enhance our operational efficiency under current conditions and reflect developments in our charter agreements, such as the return of Superfast IX to Estonia,” said Paavo Nõgene, CEO of AS Tallink Grupp.