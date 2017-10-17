Radio Holland Names Lund Asia Regional Director

Radio Holland has appointed Steen Brodsgaard Lund as Regional Director Asia. He will be responsible for Radio Holland’s operations in Asia, with offices in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.

Lund is a Danish national, and developed his career over the past 28 years while living in Pakistan, South Korea, India, Hong Kong, China and Singapore. He began his career in the maritime industry in 1987 as a Trainee at A.P. Moller Maersk in Denmark, and spent 21 years in the group holding in a variety of commercial and operational leadership positions. His last assignment at A.P. Moller Maersk was Senior VP Eastern Operations Center in Singapore. He left Maersk in 2009 to join Germanischer Lloyd in 2010 as Executive VP and Regional Manager for Asia, based in Shanghai. Following the merger between DNV and GL, Steen was appointed Regional Manager for South East Asia, Oceania and India at DNV GL, based in Singapore.