Wednesday, November 15, 2017

UK Ship Register Signs its First Unmanned Vessel

November 14, 2017

C-Worker 7. Photo: ASV Global

 The UK Ship Register has signed its first ever unmanned vessel to the flag, showing how it is adapting to the changes of the maritime industry. 

 
ASV’s C-Worker 7 will be used for work such as subsea positioning, surveying and environmental monitoring. It can be used under direct control, semi-manned or completely unmanned.
 
Although such autonomous vessels are now being introduced to many fleets in both commercial and military sectors across the world, they are still relatively new in the maritime sector.
 
Doug Barrow, Director UK Ship Register said: ‘By supporting emerging technologies such as autonomous systems, we are helping to keep the UK at the forefront of the global maritime industry.
 
‘The UK Flag is growing, as we have invested in resources to meet the demands of that growth. We have the support of the UK Government, and the wider UK maritime industries to continue our expansion.
 
Vince Dobbin, Sales and Marketing Director of ASV Global said, ‘We are delighted to have achieved the first registration of a semi-autonomous vessel for maritime operations. The MCA has been critical in enabling ASV to reach this pivotal milestone recognising the prominence of unmanned systems in the maritime environment’.
 
ASV has designed and built more than 80 vessels which are now deployed all over the world in the service of the oil and gas, scientific and defence sectors.
 
