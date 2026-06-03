Reintjes Posts Record Year, Eyes Hybrid and Electric Market Growth

German marine propulsion gearbox manufacturer Reintjes reported another record year in 2025, extending a growth streak that has seen the company nearly double revenue over the past four years.



The Hameln-based company generated group revenue of approximately €138 million in 2025, up 2.2% from €135 million in 2024, which had previously been the company's best year on record. The figures include REINTJES GmbH and its subsidiaries operating in key markets worldwide.



Managing Director Klaus Deleroi described the results as exceptional, particularly given ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty.



The company's long-term growth trajectory is even more pronounced. Since 2021, group revenue has climbed more than 86%, rising from approximately €74 million to €138 million. Over the same period, profit increased from roughly €1.6 million to €11.6 million, representing growth of approximately 625%.



At the parent company level, Reintjes GmbH generated about €110 million in revenue in 2025, nearly 90% higher than in 2021.



The strong financial performance has been accompanied by continued expansion of the workforce. Since 2021, employee numbers have increased to approximately 500 at Reintjes GmbH and about 600 across the group, including subsidiaries.



Sales volumes have remained strong as well, with the company delivering around 1,000 gearboxes annually in both 2024 and 2025.



Looking ahead, Deleroi said he remains cautiously optimistic for 2026. He cited growing demand for hybrid and electric propulsion solutions as a key opportunity, alongside an ongoing transformation of the company's service business. Reintjes is accelerating the shift of its service organization beyond traditional maintenance activities toward a broader after-sales support model.