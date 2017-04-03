Harmonious Relationships for Smooth Sailing

Navy people come from all walks of life, bringing different perspectives and traditions to the modern service – a fact not lost on many on 21 March – Harmony Day.

The day aims to celebrate Australia ’s cultural diversity, emphasising inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging.

Like many Navy ships , HMAS Success celebrated Harmony Day whilst at sea acknowledging their own spread of cultures, races and religions onboard.

The day began with reciting an Aboriginal poem over the main broadcast system with afternoon tea bringing an opportunity for sharing of cuisines and the stories that come with the food

Commanding Officer Commander Grant Zilko said despite the pace of life at sea there were always ways to bring home comforts to the ship.

“It's a day to remember and embrace our diversity, recognise and respect our cultural backgrounds,” he said.

Leading Seaman Maritime Logistics Chef Daryl Ford welcomed a chance to reflect on what brought him to a career in the Navy.

“My mother is Italian and my father is from Ireland and I am Australian,” he said.

“It is nice to get to know more about the people you work so closely with.”

Able Seaman Boatswain's Mate Tyrone Ieli said his highlight was a trivia night with Harmony Day concepts and questions.

"The laughter was great to hear. The discussion taking place about different cultures really did bring home the central message of Harmony Day that everyone belongs,” he said.