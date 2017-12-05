Hyundai Merchant Tops World with 82.9% Operation Reliability

South Korea's Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) tops highest on-time global performance in October, second time after its first rank in August the company announced.

Danish shipping consultancy SeaIntel’s Global Liner Performance Report - calculated for US Europe, Trans Atlantic, India and South America services - showed that HMM once again ranked 1st reliable carrier in October among the 18 global container carriers.

HMM’s reliability in October has scored 82.9 percent - improved 6 percent points higher than last month. This was 8.1 percent points higher than the global average of 74.8 percent.

Since last year’s successful restructuring, HMM has put its utmost effort on rebuilding customer trust and improving its service quality. HMM has also focused on improving its schedule reliability, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance customer satisfaction.

An HMM official stated, “This improvement in schedule reliability is a fruitful result of our efforts to improve service quality.” And that “HMM will do its best to maintain top-level of schedule reliability to reciprocate customers’ trust in us.”