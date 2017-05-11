Xodus, Green Marine Partner on Offshore Renewables

Xodus Group and Green Marine are partnering to provide an integrated service for the maintenance of offshore renewable assets.

The partners will utilise Xodus’ integrity management software XAMIN to capture and monitor live data from offshore marine assets, while Green Marine will offer physical offshore inspection and repair services.

The one-stop solution aims to streamline an asset’s performance, providing efficiencies and preventing downtime, in particular targeting offshore wind, tidal and wave energy devices, cabling and associated infrastructure.

Wim van der Zande, CEO of Xodus Group said: "We believe XAMIN has great potential for renewable projects as it will improve the visibility of integrity issues and the partnership with Green Marine means that any anomalies can be inspected and dealt with before they grow into a major issue."

Zande added: "The renewables sector has the opportunity to learn lessons from the oil and gas industry where poor data management is causing problems when identifying component condition or proving life extension. If the operator has centralised data management from the outset, failure modes can be identified, which removes doubt from fault investigations."

Green Marine (UK) Ltd is a multi-award winning company operating a fleet of eight vessels and barges and provides safe installation, removal and maintenance of a wide range of wind, tidal and wave energy devices and gravity bases.

Jason Schofield, managing director of Green Marine said: "We believe there is a gap in the market for a truly joined up integrity maintenance service and our partnership with Xodus will deliver efficiencies with significant positive impacts for the management and monitoring of subsea marine assets. We can help operators gain a better understanding of their components and also reduce risk, cost and downtime."