Repair Work Begins on USS William P. Lawrence

USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, docked at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) for the ship’s docking selected restricted availability (DSRA).

Vigor, a Titan Company, and Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center (HRMC), responsible for surface ship maintenance at PHNSY & IMF, will partner to complete the DSRA. The work is expected to continue into early January 2022.

William P. Lawrence’s availability will include routine maintenance, modernization and repair work to keep the ship operating at full technical capacity and mission capability for its entire service life. The contract for the DSRA totals nearly $84 million, with options that could increase the value to more than $85 million.

Capt. Daniel Kidd, HRMC Deputy Commander, said, “The work the team will complete during this scheduled maintenance period will help maintain and modernize this mighty warship so that she can get back to sea executing the Navy’s mission.”

This is the second time Vigor and (HRMC) will partner to complete a surface ship DSRA. The first partnership concluded in January, completing the USS Wayne E. Meyer’s (DDG 108) DSRA 14 days ahead of schedule despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.

With its expansion into Hawaii in 2020, Vigor is now serving the U.S. Navy in ship repair across three states, including Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. USS Cape St. George (CG 71) recently arrived at Harbor Island in Seattle, alongside USS Chosin (CG 65), while work continues on USS McCampbell (DDG 85) at Swan Island in Portland, Ore.