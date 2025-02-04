Report: EU Needs More Action on Decarbonization

The newly released European Maritime Transport Environmental Report 2025 highlights progress made in sustainable maritime transport but challenges still persist

According to the report, the sector is making progress towards greater sustainability but will need to increase its efforts over the coming years to play its part in meeting 2030 EU climate and environment goals and achieving a climate neutral EU by 2050.

CO₂ emissions from maritime transport in the EU have risen annually since 2015 (except for 2020), reaching 137.5 million tonnes in 2022—8.5% more than the previous year but still below pre-pandemic levels.

Methane (CH₄) emissions have at least doubled between 2018 and 2023, accounting for 26% of the transport sector's total methane emissions in 2022. This is largely attributed to the increased use of LNG.

Sulphur Oxide (SOx) emissions in the EU have dropped by about 70% since 2014, largely due to the introduction of SECAs (Sulphur Emission Control Areas) in Northern Europe. The Mediterranean SECA, set to take effect on May 1, 2025, is expected to contribute further reductions together with the one upcoming in North-East Atlantic Ocean controlling both SOx and NOx.

Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions rose by an average of 10% between 2015 and 2023, making up 39% of transport-related NOx emissions in 2022.

Maritime transport contributes to water pollution through oil spills and operational discharges such as grey water, and water discharges from open-loop exhaust gas cleaning systems account for 98% of permitted discharges. Discharge of grey water, driven largely by cruise ship operations, increased by 40% between 2014 and 2023.

New pan-European models reveal high underwater radiated noise (URN) levels in the English Channel, Strait of Gibraltar, Adriatic Sea, Dardanelles Strait, and Baltic Sea regions. Mitigation measures could reduce URN by up to 70% between 2030 and 2050.

Marine litter from fisheries (11.2%) and shipping (1.8%) has halved over the past decade. However, challenges persist, particularly with plastic pellet pollution from lost containers.

Approximately 27% of Europe’s near-shore seabed (5% facing severe effects) is impacted by maritime transport-linked activities such as port expansions, dredging and anchoring which lead to physical disturbances and habitat loss.

Increased shipping intensity caused a notable rise in collision risks with animals in Natura 2000 protected areas across all marine regions from 2017 to 2022.

The report notes that the use of alternative fuels and sources of power has increased, although from a low base. As it currently stands, some prospective alternative fuels will need to significantly increase production to be able to meet potential demand. In addition, harmonized international guidelines will have to be developed and a supply of seafarers trained on new decarbonization technologies.

The EU became the first jurisdiction to set a carbon price on greenhouse gas emissions from ships with the extension of the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) to maritime transport in 2024. Revenues from the ETS finance the Innovation Fund, one of the world’s largest programs for innovative, low-carbon technologies, with more than 300 shipping-related projects already supported. At the same time, the FuelEU Maritime Regulation, effective from January 2025, is incentivizing low carbon fuels and power solutions with GHG intensity limits on energy used on board by ships.

The report is jointly prepared by the European Maritime Safety Agency and the European Environment Agency, with support from the Commission.





