Report: Germany Could Seize Property to Speed LNG Build-out

Germany, racing to end its reliance on Russian gas, plans to introduce new regulation that will make it possible to expropriate property to link offshore liquid natural gas terminals to the grid, Handeslblatt reported.

The new law could make it possible to use parts of Gazprom's defunct Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, to link a terminal to the shore.

The newspaper said a draft law due to be agreed by the government on Wednesday would make it possible to expropriate "movable objects" when necessary "to build natural gas pipelines or linked infrastructure".

Until earlier this year, some 55 billion cubic metres of gas were pumped to Germany each year through Nord Stream 1. Nord Stream 2 never went into operation.

Germany, which has for decades fuelled its vast industrial sector with copious supplies of Russian gas, pledged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine to cut its imports from Russia to zero by 2024.

Four planned floating LNG terminals, including one at Lubmin where the sub-Baltic gas pipelines land, are key to that ambition.

Another planned amendment to the energy law will make it possible to take oil, gas or electricity from a company if needed to protect lives, Handelsblatt reported.





