Report: High-Frequency Data Boosts Maintenance Outcomes

Machinery failure is one of the leading causes of accidents at sea, and a new study shows that smarter, real-time monitoring could significantly reduce the risk. According to From Data to Action, a report on the topic of high-frequency data supported by Danelec and published by Thetius, predictive maintenance enabled by live sensor streams can address the root cause behind 35% of total vessel losses over the past decade.

The report notes that since 2014, there have been more than 11,500 machinery-related incidents globally. Traditional daily reporting methods, such as noon reports, lack the resolution needed to identify early signs of system wear, engine irregularities, or hull fouling. In one cited case, a ship operating without real-time data consumed significantly more fuel due to a minor engine anomaly that went unnoticed. This is an issue that HFD systems would have flagged.

Platforms like Danelec Onboard Insights, powered by Kyma Shaft Power Meter, provide constant oversight of propulsion, engine, and fuel systems. This empowers crews and onshore teams to act on issues immediately, reducing both downtime and risk. For instance, even minor hull fouling can increase fuel consumption by 20–30%, creating both safety and financial concerns.

“Too often, issues are detected too late after they’ve caused damage or delays,” said Casper Jensen, CEO of Danelec. “With real-time data, we can spot anomalies early and prevent problems before they escalate. It’s about shifting from reactive maintenance to predictive control.”

Beyond safety, predictive maintenance also reduces operational disruptions, maintenance costs, and insurance claims, which are increasingly scrutinized by insurers, regulators, and stakeholders.

“As an industry, we have an obligation to improve safety at sea,” said Casper. “This report shows that the tools exist and are already delivering results.”





