SC Ports Reports Record Volume in FY2017

South Carolina Ports Authority moved a record 2.14 million twenty-foot equivalent units in fiscal year 2017, an increase of 10 percent over the previous year’s container volumes.

Highest-ever June volumes of 183,237 TEUs gave SCPA a strong finish to its fiscal year, which runs July through June. The Port’s previous record was 1.98 million TEUs, achieved in FY2006.

“We had a very strong fiscal year, reflective of a capable and hard-working SCPA team and entire maritime community,” said SCPA president and CEO Jim Newsome . “Such growth enables the Port to continue to make the necessary investments in equipment and infrastructure to support the big ships being deployed to the East Coast today .”

As measured in pier containers, or boxes handled, SCPA moved a record 104,010 containers across the docks of its two container terminals in June. The Port handled its highest ever pier container volume of 1.21 million boxes during FY2017, surpassing the previous record of 1.13 million boxes in FY2005.

Inland Port Greer rail lifts reached an all-time high in June, with 13,060 lifts last month. The facility finished the fiscal year with a record 121,761 moves, an increase of 33 percent compared to FY2016.