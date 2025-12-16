J-ENG to Develop Methanol-Fueled Engine

Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) has commenced development of the methanol-fueled engine, UEC50LSJM.

Following the completion of its first ammonia-fueled engine, 7UEC50LSJA, in August of this year, J-ENG is also working on the development of the hydrogen-fueled engine, 6UEC35LSGH. The aim is to have the engine complete within fiscal year 2027.

Methanol is a low-carbon fuel that has the effect of reducing GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions, as well as sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter. Methanol also has the advantage of being a liquid under normal temperature and atmospheric pressure, making it relatively easy to handle, and is expected to be applied in many ship types, including medium and small-sized vessels. Furthermore, in the future, it is also expected to contribute to a significant reduction in GHG emissions through the supply of green methanol derived from biomass and renewable energy.

As a first mover in the next-generation fuel engine field, J-ENG will contribute to the growth of Japan's shipping and shipbuilding industries through the development and market introduction of a wide variety of engines. At the same time, J-ENG will contribute to GHG reduction in the shipping industry and the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050.



