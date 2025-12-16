Marine Link
Thursday, December 18, 2025

J-ENG to Develop Methanol-Fueled Engine

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 16, 2025

Copyright SEVENNINE_79/AdobeStock

Copyright SEVENNINE_79/AdobeStock

Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) has commenced development of the methanol-fueled engine, UEC50LSJM

Following the completion of its first ammonia-fueled engine, 7UEC50LSJA, in August of this year, J-ENG is also working on the development of the hydrogen-fueled engine, 6UEC35LSGH. The aim is to have the engine complete within fiscal year 2027.

Methanol is a low-carbon fuel that has the effect of reducing GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions, as well as sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter. Methanol also has the advantage of being a liquid under normal temperature and atmospheric pressure, making it relatively easy to handle, and is expected to be applied in many ship types, including medium and small-sized vessels. Furthermore, in the future, it is also expected to contribute to a significant reduction in GHG emissions through the supply of green methanol derived from biomass and renewable energy.

As a first mover in the next-generation fuel engine field, J-ENG will contribute to the growth of Japan's shipping and shipbuilding industries through the development and market introduction of a wide variety of engines. At the same time, J-ENG will contribute to GHG reduction in the shipping industry and the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Great Ships of 2025: Van Oord Boreas
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

New Products

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week