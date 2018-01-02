Marine Link
Coast Guard Rescues Florida Man from Sinking Car

January 2, 2018

(Screenshot from U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Marlin)

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued an elderly man from a vehicle that fell into a marina in Panama City, Fla.

 
A boat crew from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin was launched to rescue the 89-year-old man behind the wheel after crew members saw his vehicle go into the St. Andrews Marina in at approximately 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
 
The boat crew broke the car’s window, pulled the man from the vehicle and transferred him to emergency medical personnel ashore.
 
“As soon as one of our crewmen witnessed the car enter the water, the entire crew fluidly reacted,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Glenn Bucklin, the officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Marlin. “We are extremely grateful that we happened to be at the marina at the right time to put our boat crew in position to save the life of the driver trapped inside.”
 
Panama City fire, police and emergency medical services assisted in the rescue.
