Marine Link
Wednesday, February 21, 2018

Fugro Returns to China for Gas Hydrate Research

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 21, 2018

Fugro Voyager (Photo: Fugro)

Fugro Voyager (Photo: Fugro)

Dutch survey and geotechnical services firm Fugro said it has been awarded a contract by China’s Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey (GMGS) to perform gas hydrate investigation on the Northern Continental Slope of the South China Sea.

 
The contract is valued at approximately $40 million and is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2018.
 
The gas hydrate field research program is the fifth that Fugro will undertake for GMGS, and the two companies have worked together in this field of research since 2007. Gas hydrates, “frozen” gas-water solids resembling ice, may be an important source of future energy.
 
Operated from drilling vessel, Fugro Voyager, the site characterization program comprises logging while drilling, pressure coring and geotechnical sampling. The report and assessment of gas hydrate reservoir volumes delivered by Fugro will be used by GMGS to plan China’s second gas hydrate marine production test scheduled for 2019.
 
“We are pleased to be reappointed to execute further exploration work in the South China Sea and to continue our long-standing relationship with GMGS,” said Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Director for Marine Site Characterization in the Asia Pacific Region. “Fugro has been involved in many of the world’s major gas hydrate field programs to date, providing technical advice, specialized tools, laboratory analyses and vessels.”
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News