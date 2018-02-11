Encik Rezza Resigns as ED of Bumi Armada Berhad

Malaysia-based international offshore energy facilities and services provider Bumi Armada Berhad has announced the resignation of Encik Shaharul Rezza bin Hassan, Executive Director and Head of Offshore Marine Services (OMS) of Bumi Armada Berhad.

Encik Rezza will officially relinquish his roles at the Group on the 28 of February 2018. He has requested an early release from the Group to pursue other interests outside the Group.

Rezza joined Bumi Armada in September 2005 and prior to his current role as Head of the OMS business, he was the CFO.

Bumi Armada Chairman Tunku Ali Redhauddin ibni Tuanku Muhriz said "I would like to thank Rezza for his contributions over the last 13 years and his dedication to grow the Company to what it is today. I would like to wish Rezza all the best in his future endeavours."

The Group has identified an internal successor, Encik Megat Zariman Abdul Rahim to take over the role of Head of OMS.

Prior to joining the Group in April 2013, Encik Megat spent nearly 22 years at Schlumberger Limited covering several different roles in the organisation, including Global Account Director and New Business Development Director.