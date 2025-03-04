Resolve Marine, Construction Solutions Merge

Resolve Marine said it will merge operations, equipment and personnel with the marine division of Construction Solutions International, expanding Resolve Marine Service Centers in the U.S. Gulf region.

Construction Solutions International is a regional provider of industrial marine and commercial diving services and supports industries across the Theodore Industrial Canal and West Mobile, Alabama.

Founded in 1984 by Jerry W. Bailey Jr., the transaction includes cranes, barges, equipment, the M/V Enterprise, a 64-foot shallow draft river tugboat, her captain and three workers. Bailey will continue his role with Resolve Marine supporting business development efforts.

Construction Solutions International will be folded into Marine Service Centers led by A.W. McAfee, Director Marine Service Centers. The merger closed on February 25, 2025; terms were not disclosed.

Adam Buffington, Manager, Marine Service Centers, Gulf Coast said, “At the outset of being established as a new division within Resolve Marine, it is exciting to add skilled personnel, equipment and a tow vessel to serve an expanding regional customer base. Our team now totals 21, all with expertise to support growing demand for diving services and vessel inspections, marine construction, and industrial solutions - for dock owners and others needing dredging, repair, and demolition services - and marine salvage, emergency, and environmental response.