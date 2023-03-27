Resolve Marine Forms Government Relations Department

Marine salvage, rescue, emergency response and specialized services company Resolve Marine announced the formation of a government relations department

Retired Navy Capt. Gregg Baumann has been appointed government program manager to lead the effort from the Washington D.C. area. In this newly created role, Baumann is responsible for developing strategy and objectives to grow the company’s government services business, with a primary focus on the United States and Canada. He will also oversee government business development and project mobilization and de-mobilization, personnel supervision, vessel operations, salvage and diving operations and logistics.

Baumann brings decades of experience in both the naval and maritime industries. Having served as naval diving officer and the U.S. Navy’s Director of Ocean Engineering, Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, he led numerous national and international maritime salvage disaster responses during his military career. After retiring from the military, he joined CACI Inc. as a Senior Program Manager in the Training and Warfighter Readiness group, leading their Foreign Military Sales. He then joined Thales Defense and Security as Director of Program Management for Systems Solutions where he oversaw the management and manufacture of domestic and international defense products. Baumann graduated from Clarkson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering and holds a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School.