Wednesday, September 20, 2017

BP Restores Power at Thunder Horse Platform after Outage

September 20, 2017

BP restored power at its Thunder Horse platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, according to a statement to Reuters Wednesday.
 
The platform lost power due to an electrical outage Monday.
 
BP said it was redeploying staff to the platform, which has the capacity to produce up to 265,000 barrels of crude a day.


(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)
