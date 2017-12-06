Crowley Restructures Business Units

Crowley Maritime Corporation announced it has restructured its business units as the company aims to increase its focus on government-related business and better align vessel operations and fuel distribution services.



Over the coming months, the 125-year-old company will transition its non-liner and logistics business units into three main service lines: Crowley Shipping, Crowley Fuels and Crowley Solutions.



“This plan facilitates a pivot towards growing the company’s government portfolio of work, building upon recent successes such as our recent $2.3 billion Defense Freight Transportation Services contract award and our current work with FEMA to bring much-needed supplies to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands,” said Tom Crowley, company chairman and CEO. “The alignments within Crowley Shipping and Crowley Fuels better tie our markets, customers, processes and technology together to be more responsive, efficient and cost effective.”



Rob Grune, senior vice president and general manager, will oversee Crowley Shipping, which encompasses vessel ownership, operations and management services, including deep sea petroleum transportation; ship assist and escort services on the West Coast; offshore vessels, including the company’s ocean-class tugs and flat deck barge fleet; and commercial ship management services, including the management of Crowley’s Commitment-Class ConRo ships under construction and three tankers, which are in the process of being acquired from SeaRiver Maritime.



Under Rocky Smith, senior vice president, Crowley Fuels will include Crowley’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales, distribution and engineering unit, and the company’s fuel sales and distribution business in Alaska.



Todd Busch, senior vice president and general manager, will lead Crowley Solutions, which includes engineering and project management services; naval architecture and engineering through subsidiary Jensen Maritime; government vessel management; and a unified government business development team focused on leveraging Crowley’s operational expertise to deliver commercial solutions to government customers.



The company said liner shipping and logistics business units will continue to transition toward a singular supply chain solutions division: Crowley Logistics, consolidating its current logistics and liner services over the next several years.



“We are building a best-in-class logistics company that provides elite liner services and supply chain solutions,” said Crowley, who recently spoke with Maritime Reporter & Engineering News for its November edition. “We are enthusiastic that these changes – driven by all our employees, who power our high performing culture, will help us reach our mutual goals of enhanced efficiency and growth.”