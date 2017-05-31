Evoqua Revamps SeaCURE BWM System

Using the same approved electrochlorination technology, Evoqua Water Technologies has remodeled its SeaCURE ballast water management system to provide optimum high flow rate performance from what is now one of the smallest electrochlorination system on the market.

Introduced during the Nor-Shipping 2017 exhibition and conference, in Lillestrøme, Norway , the next generation SeaCURE System is a skid-mounted, plug-in-and-play ballast water treatment system that is 76 percent smaller and 85 percent lighter than earlier generations of the system.

Speaking at the introduction, Matt Granitto, business manager for Evoqua’s ballast water business, said, “Without reducing the high flow rate capacity of the existing SeaCURE system, we have dramatically reduced the number of components to create a modular system mounted on a 2m x 1.5m, easy to install skid. It is one the of smallest ballast water management solutions available capable of treating flow rates of up to 6,000m3/h. I don’t think anyone can treat the flow rates we can in the space we can.”

With installation and operational simplicity a key factor behind the updated design, the next generation SeaCURE system can fit through standard hatchways and can be installed by riding crews, reducing substantially pre-installation work and time required during drydock.

Ian Stentiford, Evoqua Water Technologies’ global vice-president, Electrocatalytic business, said, “The development of our core electrochlorination technology, which can now generate up to six times more output from the electrolyser is the main driver behind the remodeled SeaCURE system. The advancement has enabled our manufacturing and design partners to standardise the system, developing multiple dose lines capable of treating three ballast lines from a single skid, as well providing marine growth prevention for up to four sea chests. What they have created is a universal enclosure that can be assembled rather than fabricated. Not only is the remodeled system simple to install, we have been able streamline and reduce the maintenance requirement.”

Using the same technology in its established Chloropac marine growth prevention system, the electrochlorination cells used in the SeaCURE system can be increased or reduced depending on ballast water flow rate and treatment capacity. The cells are self-cleaning, resulting in reduced maintenance time and costs. No chemicals are required. What’s more, the SeaCURE system obviates the need for an additional heat exchanger, even when operating in extreme arctic environments.

Another key feature, and one that is likely to prove a commercial lure to shipowners, is the dual functionality of the system. Based on the company’s 50-year experience developing electrochlorination technologies, a SeaCURE BWMS can be configured to also work as a vessel’s marine growth prevention system, protecting against the build-up of biofouling in seawater in critical machinery and cooling systems.

“This means that if the shipowner needs to replace or update an MGPS, then we can layout the SeaCURE system to provide combined marine growth prevention and ballast water treatment capability. This dual functionality can provide a return on investment on the system as shipowners no longer need to invest in two separate systems. I don't know of any other system that combines ballast water treatment with marine growth prevention,” Stentiford said.