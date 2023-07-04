RH Marine to Provide Technology for New ASW Frigate Quartet Destined for Dutch, Belgian Navies

Damen Naval, a naval shipbuilding division of the Dutch Damen Shipyards Group, has signed a contract with the first Dutch supplier for the four new Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Frigates to be built for the Dutch and Belgian Navies.

Netherlands-based RH Marine will supply the Integrated Mission Management System (IMMS), the Integrated Navigation Bridge System (INBS), and the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) for each of the four frigates for the Dutch and Belgian Navies.

The announcement of the cooperation follows the official contract signing last week between the Dutch Ministry of Defence and Damen for the design, construction, and delivery of the new frigates. Read more.

According to Damen, the systems supplied by RH Marine are based on the latest cybersecurity, network, and data centre technology, on which RH Marine's next-generation platform automation, bridge and mission management applications will run. The systems will allow the ship to operate with a smaller crew, with a much higher and smarter degree of automation supporting them.

The new frigates will be deployable for multiple tasks, although the emphasis will be on anti-submarine warfare. The vessels will be equipped with a comprehensive suite of sensors to detect submarines. The technology used will create a fast, robust, and easily maintainable system that lends itself extremely well to further growth and continuous improvement, Damen says.

The ASW frigates are the replacements for the current Karel Doorman-class of multipurpose frigates built between 1985 and 1991 by Damen Naval (then the Koninklijke Maatschappij de Schelde). Eight M-class frigates were delivered, of which six were eventually sold to other countries, including two to Belgium. With the end of the service life of these ships in sight, the Netherlands and Belgium decided to jointly replace the ships with these ASW frigates. The first ship is scheduled to be delivered by Damen Naval in 2028.