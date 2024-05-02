Hensoldt UK wins deal for Royal Fleet Auxiliary Ships

Sensor solutions provider Hensoldt UK has been selected by Navantia UK to provide key systems to the UK Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s (RFA) three new Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ships. The new vessels will incorporate Quadome Naval 3D Air and Surface Surveillance Radar, Air Traffic Management (ATM) systems and Kelvin Hughes Integrated Navigation Bridge Systems (INBS).

Hensoldt will supply its new-generation Quadome 3D Air and Surface Surveillance radar, which features the latest software-defined active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology.

The Quadome radar includes an integrated IFF (Identification Friend or Foe) antenna and will integrate into the HENSOLDT MSSR 2000 IFF interrogator, already deployed for the UK Royal Navy (RN) and RFA. A comprehensive ATM display solution is also included as part of this contract award.

The north London-based company will also supply Kelvin Hughes INBS including SharpEye naval navigation radars and multifunction displays. The INBS can be customised to meet specific operational and technical needs, including redundancy and security options, with a seamless open interface to other ship systems. Multifunction displays simplify access to navigation tasks, including radar, charts, helicopter control and Conning Display.

The Kelvin Hughes INBS and SharpEye radars are already operational onboard the RFA Tide Class tankers and other RFA ships.