RIBCRAFT Delivers Two RIBs to Rhode Island DEM

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) recently took delivery of two 19’ RIBCRAFT 5.85s. As the first true rigid inflatable boats (RIB) in their fleet, these versatile vessels will serve as rapid response deployable vessels throughout the state.

With larger hard-sided patrol vessels already in use, the department was in need of a multipurpose watercraft that was easily handled and operated by a single officer that could still support a variety of operations regardless of the conditions. The first two RIBCRAFT 5.85s will be deployed in freshwater lakes, coastal ponds, inshore bays, and along the coast for patrol, enforcement, and emergency response and rescue.

Featuring a center console with front bench seat and leaning post, T-top, fore and aft tow posts, and engine crash rail, the boats are specifically configured to support the varied operational capabilities while still maintaining open deck space. With a black multi-chambered heavy-duty Hypalon tube and reinforced deep v hull, the 5.85s provide a durable, stable, and seaworthy platform regardless of the operational waters and sea conditions. Powered by a single 115HP Mercury four-stroke outboard, the boats will reach speeds in excess of 40 knots.

Features of the RIBCRAFT 5.85s include deep V fiberglass hull, center console with front bench seat and leaning post, fore and aft tow posts, crash rail, aluminum T-Top with electronics box, 360-degree scene lighting, reinforced heavy duty black 1670 DTX Hypalon tubes, and complete Garmin navigation system.