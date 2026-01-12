Ribcraft Unveils the PRO 480 Electric

Ribcraft unveiled the PRO 480 powered by the RAD 40 electric outboard, a UK-built demonstrator that strengthens Ribcraft’s next-generation electric RHIB portfolio for professional, commercial, and government operators.

Built on the trademarked Ribcraft Deep-V Hull, the Ribcraft PRO 480 has long served as a benchmark in compact professional RHIB capability, agile, resilient, configurable, and repeatedly proven across defence, SAR, and high-demand commercial operations. Its trademarked Ribcraft Deep-V Hull, heavy-duty Hypalon tubes, robust composite structure, and mission-specific bespoke architecture deliver a platform engineered for operational endurance, flexibility, and reliable performance in the harshest maritime environments.

Ribcraft PRO 480 Specification:

Overall Length: 4.8m

Overall Beam: 2.1 m

Tube Diameter: 460 mm

Commercial-Grade Construction

FS Double Tandem Jockey Seat Console

Fitted with RAD 40 Electric Out board

RAD 21 kWh Battery

Electric propulsion capability

The RAD 40 brings the following benefits:

40 kW continuous power, delivering crisp acceleration and confident planing performance.

Compact, lightweight design that preserves RHIB deck space and supports stable trim.

Digital drive-by-wire control enabling precise manoeuvring in tight or tactical environments.

Quiet operation, reducing acoustic footprint during wildlife, SAR, or tactical missions.

AC/DC fast-charging compatibility supporting flexible deployment and turnaround times.

Lightweight at ~100 kg (motor only).

Key Takeaways:

Speed range: Proven operational performance from 4–30 kts.

Proven operational performance from 4–30 kts. Endurance band: Optimal efficiency achieved at 12–16 kts, consuming only 1.83–1.53 kWh per nm, ideal for sustained coastal security and patrol operations.

Optimal efficiency achieved at 12–16 kts, consuming only 1.83–1.53 kWh per nm, ideal for sustained coastal security and patrol operations. Low-signature patrol: At 4–6 kts, consumption remains low at 0.63–1.27 kWh per nm, supporting covert movements, harbour security tasks, and precise station-keeping.

At 4–6 kts, consumption remains low at 0.63–1.27 kWh per nm, supporting covert movements, harbour security tasks, and precise station-keeping. High-speed response: At 18–22 kts, the system draws 27.9–37.3 kW, providing rapid-response capability for SAR, interdiction, and fast transit missions.

At 18–22 kts, the system draws 27.9–37.3 kW, providing rapid-response capability for SAR, interdiction, and fast transit missions. Top-end capability: Maximum tested speeds of 24–30 kts delivered 38.5–45.6 kW, validating the RHIB’s ability to execute rapid deployments.

Sustainability and operational advantage





The RIBCRAFT PRO 480 with the RAD 40 electric outboard. Image courtesy Ribcraft



