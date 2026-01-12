Ribcraft Unveils the PRO 480 Electric
Ribcraft unveiled the PRO 480 powered by the RAD 40 electric outboard, a UK-built demonstrator that strengthens Ribcraft’s next-generation electric RHIB portfolio for professional, commercial, and government operators.
Built on the trademarked Ribcraft Deep-V Hull, the Ribcraft PRO 480 has long served as a benchmark in compact professional RHIB capability, agile, resilient, configurable, and repeatedly proven across defence, SAR, and high-demand commercial operations. Its trademarked Ribcraft Deep-V Hull, heavy-duty Hypalon tubes, robust composite structure, and mission-specific bespoke architecture deliver a platform engineered for operational endurance, flexibility, and reliable performance in the harshest maritime environments.
Ribcraft PRO 480 Specification:
- Overall Length: 4.8m
- Overall Beam: 2.1 m
- Tube Diameter: 460 mm
- Commercial-Grade Construction
- FS Double Tandem Jockey Seat Console
- Fitted with RAD 40 Electric Out board
- RAD 21 kWh Battery
Electric propulsion capability
The RAD 40 brings the following benefits:
- 40 kW continuous power, delivering crisp acceleration and confident planing performance.
- Compact, lightweight design that preserves RHIB deck space and supports stable trim.
- Digital drive-by-wire control enabling precise manoeuvring in tight or tactical environments.
- Quiet operation, reducing acoustic footprint during wildlife, SAR, or tactical missions.
- AC/DC fast-charging compatibility supporting flexible deployment and turnaround times.
- Lightweight at ~100 kg (motor only).
Key Takeaways:
- Speed range: Proven operational performance from 4–30 kts.
- Endurance band: Optimal efficiency achieved at 12–16 kts, consuming only 1.83–1.53 kWh per nm, ideal for sustained coastal security and patrol operations.
- Low-signature patrol: At 4–6 kts, consumption remains low at 0.63–1.27 kWh per nm, supporting covert movements, harbour security tasks, and precise station-keeping.
- High-speed response: At 18–22 kts, the system draws 27.9–37.3 kW, providing rapid-response capability for SAR, interdiction, and fast transit missions.
- Top-end capability: Maximum tested speeds of 24–30 kts delivered 38.5–45.6 kW, validating the RHIB’s ability to execute rapid deployments.
Sustainability and operational advantage