Richard Mueller Named President-elect of SNAME

Richard Mueller, president and CEO of naval architecture and marine engineering firm NETSCo has been elected as president-elect of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME) and is slated to ascend to the presidency in the subsequent year.

With almost five decades of experience in the maritime industry, Mueller is a respected and accomplished professional in the field of naval architecture and marine engineering. He has been a member of SNAME for over 46 years and has been actively involved in several of the society's leadership activities. He was chair of the technical committee for the SNAME Maritime Conference (SMC) in 2023 and has been appointed to be chair of SMC 2024. In addition, he served in various elected positions including six terms as chair for the Great Lakes/Great Rivers Section; functional VP of planning & public policy and functional VP of membership, and he has served on the SNAME Executive Committee and Council for more than 20 years. Additionally, he has served two six-year terms as regional VP, Central and Gulf Region.

Rick Spaulding, SNAME president, said, “Richard's experience, vision, and leadership qualities will be invaluable in guiding SNAME towards excellence and continued growth. I have no doubt that he will excel in his new role and leave a continued lasting impact on the organization.

“We are fortunate to have him as a part of our community, and I look forward to seeing his additional contributions to SNAME in the years to come,” Spaulding added.