GC Rieber Bags 3 Year TC for Polar Onyx

Norwegian offshore shipowner GC Rieber Shipping has entered into a time charter agreement with Deepocean BV for the SURF vessel Polar Onyx for a fixed period of three years with options to extend by up to two years.

The Polar Onyx will be used in Ghana to support Deepocean's contract with Tullow Oil. Commencement is immediately and mobilization has begun.

"We are very pleased to have secured a long-term charter agreement with Deepocean where we maintain a position to benefit from improving market conditions. The Polar Onyx proves yet again its market attractiveness being selected for the first long term subsea charter in a while. We look forward to servicing Tullow Oil in close cooperation with our client Deepocean", said GC Rieber Shipping CEO, Christian W. Berg.

GC Rieber Shipping has been involved in offshore exploration and development with dynamically positioned subsea vessels since the 1980s. The company has a fleet of three vessels which can provide a wide range of services such as offshore construction , Inspection Maintenance and Repair (IMR), walk-to-work, ROV survey, ploughing, cable laying and pipe laying (SURF) operations.

In addition to Polar Onyx, Polar King is on contract with Nexans until August 2019, while Polar Queen is being actively marketed.

"We are well positioned in several market segments that offer attractive opportunities going forward. The majority of the subsea fleet is on contract, we deliver stable operations within Ice/support and Shearwater has successfully been established in the marine seismic market", said Christian W. Berg.