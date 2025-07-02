RightBridge Ventures Agrees Reverse Takeover of Swemar

RightBridge Ventures Group has announced a proposed reverse acquisition of Swemar, which has entered into an agreement to acquire an offshore oil service company with operations across the Middle East, India, and South-East Asia.

The company to be acquired by Swemar operates a fleet comprising Anchor Handler Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels and crew transportation vessels. It owns three vessels outright and operates an additional five to ten vessels under charter or management agreements.

The acquisition marks a strategic first step toward establishing a strong maritime presence in Asia. It will provide RightBridge with a robust technical and operational platform, with the potential for further expansion into other segments of the maritime industry.

The acquisition is immediately accretive, with an estimated EBITDA contribution of $11 million over the next 12 months, based on fixed employment contracts with blue-chip clients such as Saipem, NMDC Group, Larsen & Toubro, Aramco, and others.

The transaction is firm from the seller’s side and conditional only on the buyer, subject to standard due diligence processes, which are currently underway.

It is planned to be finalized in the third quarter of 2025 and is expected to have a positive impact on RBV’s EBITDA result for the 2025 financial year. The acquisition price will be announced in connection with the closing of the transaction.

The acquisition will not change the price or the terms for the transaction with Right Bridge Ventures Group, the company noted.

“This acquisition is the first step towards creating a strong maritime presence in Asia. It will provide us with a solid maritime technical and operational platform, with scope for expansion into other sectors of the maritime market.

“The acquisition is convincingly accretive for RightBridge. Together with our ownership in U.S.-based shipbuilding and defense related industries we strive to become a full-service defense and maritime company with global operations,” said Dagfinn Lunde, newly appointed Chairman of RightBridge Ventures.