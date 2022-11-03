RightShip’s GHG Rating: EEXI, EVDI and EEDI, All In One

RightShip is pressing ahead with its zero-harm vision for the maritime industry by evolving its GHG Rating to incorporate new regulations being introduced by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in 2023.

In Q1 of 2023, the GHG Rating methodology will be updated to incorporate Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) values. RightShip’s proprietary GHG Rating algorithm already uses data and outputs from either the Existing Vessel Design Index (EVDI), or the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) to generate a simple A – G rating of the theoretical CO₂ emissions of a peer group of vessels across similar size and type.

RightShip’s GHG Rating methodology focuses on the inherent potential performance of a vessel based in its design, providing a firm basis for charterers and owners to make decisions. The EEXI assesses theoretical CO₂ emissions based upon vessel design, naturally complementing RightShip’s established GHG Rating, which compares the theoretical CO₂ emissions of a peer group of vessels across similar size and type, based on either the Existing Vessel Design Index (EVDI), or the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI).

At present, 46,810 vessels on the RightShip Platform have a GHG Rating, with around 180 chartering customers leveraging the valuable environmental rating in their due diligence processes in the last year alone. As regulations become ever more complicated, RightShip hopes to support more customers with their sustainability requirements.