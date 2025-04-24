Risk Intelligence Signs Up German Shipowner as New Client

Risk Intelligence has signed an agreement with Hamburg-based ship owner the Risk Intelligence System.

The unnamed shipowner owns more than 40 bulk carriers, container ships, product tankers and car carriers operating globally, which is why near real-time intelligence is key for their operations managed from Hamburg and Singapore.

With the Risk Intelligence System, the client will have access to credible security intelligence to assist planning, managing and adjusting their operations and at the same time reducing risk to people, cargo and assets.

“It is a real pleasure to welcome the new client to Risk Intelligence, as yet another endorsement of the Risk Intelligence System and the quality of our intelligence analysis products and services. We are looking forward to supporting the company and its staff in Hamburg and Singapore, and the many owned and managed vessels around the world.

“With the addition of this new license agreement, the continuous upselling to existing clients and low churn, we are increasing ARR as per our expectations and we have identified further growth on the horizon,” said Hans Tino Hansen, CEO of Risk Intelligence.