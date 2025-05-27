River Cruise Vessel delivered to Swiss shipping company Twerenbold Reisen

A CDS River Cruise 135 type cruise vessel, the Excellence Crown, to Swiss shipping company Twerenbold Reisen Group, which christened the vessel in May 2025 in Basel. The 135-m ship features hybrid propulsion and was designed and built by the Concordia Damen shipyard in Werkendam, the Netherlands. It is the tenth ship in the fleet of Swiss Excellence River Cruise, part of Twerenbold, and the first to feature hybrid propulsion.

The vessel is equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system with smart peak shaving – a system that stores surplus energy in batteries for later use, including fully electric mooring in ports. Solar panels integrated into the railing support the charging system, as does shore power. In addition, two heat recovery systems have been installed: one using engine cooling water for central heating, and one connected to the HVAC system.

The vessel features 73 passenger cabins and 12 suites, all with panoramic windows and soundproofing for extra comfort. In addition to an atrium, spa, restaurants, and lounges, special attention has been paid to crew wellbeing. A separate aft deck with mess room and private quarters provides comfort during longer voyages.

The interior was designed by Nazly Twerenbold, who translated the Swiss ‘boutique grand hotel’ feel into a maritime setting with great attention to detail.

The delivery underscores Concordia Damen’s growing momentum in the river cruise segment. To meet rising demand, the yard recently began building hulls on stock and invested in a dedicated quay with space for three 135-metre vessels side by side. The facilities are also being used for refits and sustainability upgrades.

According to the shipping company, the Excellence Crown fits perfectly with its strategy to further develop sustainable tourism. Stephan Frei, CEO of Twerenbold Reisen: “We want to inspire our guests with examples of how nature conservation and innovation can go hand in hand – from the Biesbosch to the green rooftops of Rotterdam.”

Image courtesy Concordia Damen

For the Excellence Crown, the family business partnered with, amongst others: