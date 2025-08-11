Robert Allan 2025 Scholarships Awarded

The Trustees of the Robert Allan Memorial Scholarship Trust and Robert Allan Ltd. have awarded five scholarships for the 2025/2026 academic year chosen from a highly competitive pool of well-qualified candidates:

Alex Badzio-George

Currently in his third year studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Victoria.

Jade Cooper

In her final year of the Ocean and Naval Architectural Engineering Program at Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Em Eileen Gillis

Enrolled in the Ocean and Naval Architectural Engineering Program at Memorial University of Newfoundland – Class of 2027.

Max David Kelly

Pursuing a Master of Engineering in Ocean and Naval Architectural Engineering at Memorial University of Newfoundland – Class of 2026.

Maggie McGann

Starting Term 6 this fall in the Ocean and Naval Architectural Engineering Program at Memorial University of Newfoundland – ONAE Class Representative for the Class of 2027.

The Robert Allan Memorial Scholarship is a fund for students wishing to pursue a professional career in naval architecture or marine engineering.

The scholarship was created in 1982 by a bequest from the late Robert F. Allan, noted Vancouver Naval Architect, and supported by his friends and colleagues. The scholarship fund is administered by a committee of senior Principals at Robert Allan Ltd.





