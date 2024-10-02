Robinson Heads Up Bunker Desk at Tankers International

VLCC pool Tankers International announced it has appointed Stephen Robinson to head up its bunker desk.

Robinson will be UK-based and brings many years of experience to the business, having previously worked as managing director for both Bomin and Cockett Marine Oil.

Matthew Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Tankers International, said, “Stephen Robinson brings with him a wealth of knowledge and strong relationships which he has developed over many years on both the trading and supply sides of the bunkering world. With decarbonization so high on the shipping agenda plus the emerging alternative fuels landscape, this has never been more important. We’re excited to have someone of his pedigree supporting our pool, focusing on realising the growing competitive advantage that an effective fuel strategy has to offer, and adding true value to our partners when it comes to fuel procurement.”

Stephen Robinson, Head of Bunker Strategy & Procurement, Tankers International, said, “While Tankers International has always provided this service to pool members and has established solid credit lines, with the emergence of alternative fuels, the uptake of new ship technologies, and multiple regulatory changes, the time is right to supercharge its bunker desk offering. Fuel constitutes a major portion of operating costs and fuel procurement is becoming increasingly complex. I am looking forward to working with pool partners to manage fuel strategies, realize efficiencies, and reduce costs.”