Robosys Automation Unveils Autonomous Trial Boat

Robosys Automation, maritime autonomy software developer, has unveiled its new autonomous trials boat, which has been commissioned to deliver testing and sea trials in support of integrating clients’ software and hardware with the VOYAGER AI suite.

Robosys’ new boat, the “Pioneer,” is a 6.75 meter SeaPro Center Console 222 supplied by Kirby Marine US and is powered by a Suzuki DF 250 APX outboard engine.

The SeaPro was selected as a trials boat that features a Dometic Seastar steering system and a Furuno radar. These features, with the Suzuki outboard, were all fully integrated with Robosys’ VOYAGER AI software, making "Pioneer" SeaPro’s first fully autonomous boat.

Berthed in Rhode Island, US, “Pioneer” will not only be used by the teams at Robosys’ new U.S. office but also will be operated over its sites for various trials and testing activities over-the-horizon by its UK, Canadian, and Indian offices.

VOYAGER AI is unique in that in addition to fitting to newbuilds, it can also be retrofitted to any motorized vessel from 2-320 meters. VOYAGER AI is fully agnostic, integrating with third party steering, drive, and motor control systems.

In addition, Robosys offers numerous options to complement VOYAGER AI, including COLREGS-compliant Collision Avoidance Decision Aid (CADA) applications to enhance the safety in the support of crewed and lean crewed watchkeepers.

Other options include Voyager Platform Control providing Remote Steering, Engine Control and Propulsion Control, together with Voyager Platform Management, providing Alarm Monitoring, together with Switch & Relay Controlling.