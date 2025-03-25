Robot Simplifies Cargo Hold Cleaning Operations

RobotPlusPlus has demonstrated its cargo hold cleaning robot at Sea Asia 2025 in Singapore.

The HighMate C20 robot is designed to simplify maritime cleaning, blasting and painting tasks. It simplifies cargo hold cleaning with efficient operations in most sea conditions, covering up to 95% of the hold's surface and reducing the risks of manual cleaning at heights.

The robot was debuted at SMM 2024 and features advanced driving controls with a flexible design allowing it to precisely navigate confined spaces.

The HighMate C20 performs even with a closed cargo-hold hatch, eliminating cherry picking. Its user-friendly design means seafarers can learn basic functions in under 10 minutes.

For blasting and coating, HighMate AP Series Multi-Function Robot features a compact, multi-functional swing arm designed for steel surfaces. Up to four times more efficient than manual labor, the robot boasts international ATEX and IECEx certification standards for safe use in explosive atmospheres.

Other models include the HighMate S10R Coating Robot, used for steel, and the HighMate V45 Hydroblasting Robot, for autonomously preparing surfaces.



