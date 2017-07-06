DNV GL Rolls Out New Sesam

With the new release of Sesam software for structural engineering and analysis, DNV GL is showing the results of ramped-up focus on cutting costs and boosting efficiency for customers. One of the key targets is reduction of tedious work.

“We are resolute about efficiency,” says Ole Jan Nekstad , Sesam Product Director at DNV GL – Software. “Efficiency gains have been the driver of this release. We are constantly asking, where can we help customers save money and become more efficient?”

Along with feedback from the annual customer satisfaction survey, Sesam’s Customer Advisory Team has been instrumental in prioritizing the development work with new functionality for fixed, floating and ship structures.

The key customers on the team provide extensive and detailed feedback, leading the Sesam developers to focus on three areas of innovation: engineering efficiency, verification efficiency and efficiency in cooperation as part of the bigger value chain . The new release of Sesam, with numerous updated modules, strides towards engineering efficiency.

“This Sesam release makes eccentricity modelling as easy as any modelling and it’s powerful,” says Nekstad. “The new functionality will eliminate many man-hours and tedious work. You should never underestimate the importance of having fun in your job,” he says.