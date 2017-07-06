Marine Link
Friday, July 7, 2017

DNV GL Rolls Out New Sesam

July 6, 2017

Photo: DNV GL

Photo: DNV GL

 With the new release of Sesam software for structural engineering and analysis, DNV GL is showing the results of ramped-up focus on cutting costs and boosting efficiency for customers. One of the key targets is reduction of tedious work.

 
“We are resolute about efficiency,” says Ole Jan Nekstad, Sesam Product Director at DNV GL – Software. “Efficiency gains have been the driver of this release. We are constantly asking, where can we help customers save money and become more efficient?” 
 
Along with feedback from the annual customer satisfaction survey, Sesam’s Customer Advisory Team has been instrumental in prioritizing the development work with new functionality for fixed, floating and ship structures. 
 
The key customers on the team provide extensive and detailed feedback, leading the Sesam developers to focus on three areas of innovation: engineering efficiency, verification efficiency and efficiency in cooperation as part of the bigger value chain. The new release of Sesam, with numerous updated modules, strides towards engineering efficiency. 
 
“This Sesam release makes eccentricity modelling as easy as any modelling and it’s powerful,” says Nekstad. “The new functionality will eliminate many man-hours and tedious work. You should never underestimate the importance of having fun in your job,” he says.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News