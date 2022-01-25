Rolls-Royce to Deliver Automation Solutions for New German Navy Frigates

Rolls-Royce's Power Systems business unit, headquartered in Friedrichshafen, Germany, will deliver the automation solutions (in German FüSAS – Führungssystem Automation Schiffstechnik) for the four new F126 frigates for the German Navy.

Damen Naval is building the four F126 class frigates together with its partners Blohm+Voss and Thales, after the partners were selected as successful bidders in 2020 following a European tender process spanning several years. The first ship is expected to be delivered to the German Navy in Hamburg in 2028. All building work will be carried out in German shipyards in Hamburg, Kiel and Wolgast.

Rolls Royce said its contract with main contractor Damen Naval was concluded on January 21, 2022. Its scope consists of an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) and a Condition Monitoring System (CMS). For this solution, Rolls-Royce will deliver its mtu NautIQ Master and mtu NautIQ Foresight products. The fire alarm, personnel locator and CCTV systems are also part of the contract.

Hein van Ameijden, Managing Director of Damen Naval, said, “With Rolls-Royce and its mtu automation products we have found the right partner for the integrated systems for the automation of the command systems. This is high-tech, made in Germany. It will enable the most efficient operation of the vessels and ensure optimal uptime, giving the German Navy the means to fulfil their missions anytime and anywhere, thanks to the know-how and experience of the engineers and developers of Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems.”

This is the first naval order for mtu NautIQ products since Rolls-Royce launched its extended automation solutions portfolio, which now combines mtu and Servowatch technologies under one brand. Rolls-Royce acquired Servowatch, a supplier of integrated marine automation solutions, in 2020.

Knut Müller, Vice President Global Governmental at Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems, said, “This order is a significant milestone for our proven and newly renamed mtu NautIQ automation solutions portfolio. It proves that our strategy of delivering solutions from bridge to propeller is the correct path. We are the only engine manufacturer in the world that can also supply the automation platform to monitor and control the entire ship and we are proud that Damen and the German Armed Forces have chosen us for this important and prestigious project.”

mtu NautIQ Master is the newest iteration of Rolls-Royce’s Integrated Platform Management System, combining the advantages of proven mtu and Servowatch products. It offers the same base functionalities as the previous version with enhanced features on a much more flexible and future-proof platform. mtu NautIQ Foresight is Rolls-Royce’s Equipment Health Management System for marine applications. Rolls-Royce has successfully positioned its ship automation products in the global market and delivered solutions to customers across a wide variety of applications worldwide over the past two and a half decades. With mtu NautIQ it is offering a future-proof portfolio of enhanced solutions for the complete vessel.